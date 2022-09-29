Over 700,000 Students Pass As NECO Releases 2022 Results

Over 700,000 students have passed the 2022 Senior School Certificate Examination, the National Examinations Council (NECO), said on Thursday.

NECO Chief Executive Officer, Professor Ibrahim Dantani Wushishi, disclosed this during a press briefing in Minna, the Niger State capital.

“It gives me great pleasure to inform you that the conduct of this year’s Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) Internal has been adjudged by many stakeholders to be hugely successful in recent years. This indeed is a big achievement,” Wushishi said.

Of the 1,198,412 candidates that sat for the examination, the NECO boss said 727,864 candidates representing 60.74 per cent recorded credit pass and above in five subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

Wushishi, also the body’s registrar, described the process as a big achievement under his watch as a substantive head. He equally advised concerned candidates to check NECO’s website for the results.

On examination malpractice, the registrar said a total of 13,594 candidates representing 0.13 percent of the total number of candidates were involved in various forms of malpractice during the conduct of the examination.

According to him, the figure of those involved in examination malpractice in 2021 was 20,003 and it represented 1.63 percent of the total number of candidates for the year.

“The Council has a long-standing tradition of zero tolerance for malpractice. Thus, it can be noticed that the malpractice incidence in 2022 has dropped, compared to the figure of 2021,” he said, adding that NECO would remain steadfast in its commitment to sanitising the system.

The NECO boss said four schools were recommended for de-recognition “for two years due to their involvement in mass cheating/whole school cases.”

The decision, he explained, was part of efforts to show stakeholders of its commitment to zero-tolerance for examination malpractice.

He added, “Also, twenty-nine (29) supervisors were blacklisted for various offences ranging from poor supervision, Insult, Aiding and Abetting, during the examinations.”