Three Suspected Traffic Robbers Nabbed In Lagos

Three suspects have been nabbed for robbing motorists in the Ketu area of Lagos State.

They were arrested by policemen on a covert operation in the area, Lagos Police Command spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said.

“Operatives of the Ketu division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested three members of a traffic robbery gang notorious for dispossessing motorists of their belongings at Ile-Iwe/Kosofe, Ikorodu Road, in the Ketu area of the state,” Hundeyin said in a statement Wednesday.

“The suspects, Segun Olaiya, 20; Ayinde Waris, 19; and Bashiru Mohammed, 28, were arrested around 7 pm on Monday, September 26, 2022, by policemen on a covert operation while attacking some motorists in the area.

“The suspects are currently assisting the police in an ongoing investigation to arrest other members of their gang. The suspects would be arraigned at the conclusion of the investigation.”