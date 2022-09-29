Advertisement

Wike Present As Buhari Inaugurates Body Of Benchers Complex In Abuja

Kayode Oyero  
Updated September 29, 2022
A shot of Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, President Muhammadu Buhari, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), and Governor Nyesom Wike at the event on Thursday

 

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and other dignitaries were present on Thursday when President Muhammadu Buhari inaugurated a new complex for the Body of Benchers in Abuja.

The Chairman of the Body Of Benchers, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), said the Rivers State Government under the leadership of Wike donated N500m to the construction of the edifice.

READ ALSO: Court Orders Arrest Of Briton Over $9.6bn P&ID Fraud

Also present at the event include the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola; the Attorney-General of the Federation, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN); amongst others.

Wike, a lawyer, and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is a critic of the policies of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government.



