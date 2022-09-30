Advertisement

2023: Peter Obi Visits Seyi Makinde For ‘Consultations’

Updated September 30, 2022
Mr Peter Obi said he met with Governor Seyi Makinde in Ibadan on September 30, 2022.
Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Friday said he met with Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde in Ibadan to discuss his 2023 ambitions.

Mr Obi, in a tweet, said they both had positive discussions.

“I was at Ibadan, and I visited my brother and friend, HE Seyi Makinde, the Governor of Oyo State as part of my consultations ahead of the 2023 general elections.

“We had very frank and constructive discussions.”

Although Mr Makinde is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, he is part of a camp within the PDP that has vowed not to campaign for the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Mr Makinde and notably Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, are calling for the exit of the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.



