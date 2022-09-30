Advertisement

New Leaders Set To Emerge As NFF Congress Begins In Benin

Updated September 30, 2022
A logo of the NFF.

 

The 78th Annual General Assembly and elective congress of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are ongoing in Benin city, the Edo State capital.

The event was nearly stopped by a court ruling but an Appeal Court on Thursday paved the way for the elections to go ahead as earlier scheduled.

Ten candidates including NFF’s first vice president, Seyi Akinwunmi; former international, Peterside Idah, are in the race to succeed incumbent, Amaju Melvin Pinnick.

Also in attendance for the event are FIFA’s Head of Development Programmes for Africa and former Swiss international, Gelson Fernandes.



