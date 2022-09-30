Advertisement

October 1: President Buhari To Address Nation On Saturday

Updated September 30, 2022
In this file picture, President Muhammadu Buhari is seen addressing some APC senators during a meeting held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja on June 28, 2022.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation in a telecast on Saturday, the presidency said Friday.

Saturday is October 1, Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary.

“As part of activities commemorating the 62nd Independence Anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 7 am,” a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina said.

“Television, radio stations and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority and Radio Nigeria for the broadcast.”

 

