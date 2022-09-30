Two Internet Fraudsters Bag Seven Years Imprisonment

The Benin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction and sentencing of two Internet fraudsters.

The fraudsters: Harmony Enobakhare and Lucky Uhunamure Osamudiamen were jailed by Justices Efe Ikponmwonba of Edo State High Court Benin City and Okon Abang of the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State.

Enobakhare was jailed on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, after pleading guilty to one count charge bordering on retention of N518, 114, 049. 35k (Five Hundred and Eighteen Million One Hundred and Fourteen Thousand, Forty Nine Naira and Thirty – Five Kobo) which are proceeds of illegal conducts.

In a similar vein, Justice Abdu Dogo of the Federal High Court sitting in Makurdi, has convicted and sentenced three internet fraudsters to different jail terms.

The convicts: Somadina Kingsley Madubuke, Sunday Ogbonna and Bello Emmanuel Adeoza, were jailed on Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

They were convicted, after pleading guilty to one-count separate charge, bordering on criminal impersonation and Point of sale, POS, fraud, upon being arraigned by the Makurdi Zonal Command of the EFCC.

They pleaded guilty to the charge, when it was read to them individually.

In view of their pleas, prosecution counsel: Ramiah Ikhanaede prayed the court to convict and sentence them accordingly.

Delivering judgment, Justice Dogo sentenced Somadina to three years imprisonment or an option of fine of N1 million. Additionally, he should restitute N1.8 million to his victims through the EFCC.

He also forfeited his phones $800 found in his bank account. The court also froze all his bank accounts.