Yobe APC To Appeal Recognition Of Machina As Senatorial Candidate – Gadaka

Chairman of the Yobe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alh. Mohammed Gadaka says the Party will appeal Wednesday’s Federal High Court ruling recognising Bashir Machina as the APC candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District in the 2023 election into the National Assembly.

In a statement issued on Friday, Gadaka said the President of the Senate, His Excellency Senator Ahmad Lawan, is the bonafide APC candidate for Yobe North Senatorial District election, as recognised by the Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

“We are aware of the Wednesday, September 28, 2022, ruling of the Federal High Court in Damaturu, the Yobe State capital, with respect to the forthcoming Yobe North Senatorial District election. However, we respectfully reject the decision of the President of the Senate, His Excellency Senator Ahmad Lawan, accepting the judgment of the court which disqualified his candidature and participation in the election.

“In exercise of our legal rights, the Yobe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has decided to appeal the Federal High Court ruling in the interest of Yobe State, Nigeria and good governance. We have a duty to protect and sustain Senator Ahmed Lawan’s twenty three years exemplary sojourn as a lawmaker and his impeccable record of leadership and patriotism – and commitment to making Nigeria work,” the statement reads.