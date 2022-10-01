Kanu Won’t Appear In Court On October 4 – Lawyer

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, won’t be in court on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

Kanu’s lead counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, saying the Federal High Court Umuahia, Abia State, will hear the case involving the IPOB leader.

As a result, the lawyer asked the public to disregard any sit-at-home order, saying Kanu did not approve of it.

READ ALSO: Kanu’s Lawyer Expects Justice As Court Hears Case Oct 4

Noting that residents of the South-East should go about their normal business activities on Tuesday, Ejiofor said the public would be properly informed when Kanu is scheduled to appear in court.

“Let the members of the general public be properly informed and appropriately guided, that we have the firm instruction of Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to inform the public, lovers of freedom, that Nnamdi Kanu will not be coming to Court on the 4th day of October 2022,” the statement read.

“As such, Onyendu neither directed, approved nor authorized anyone to declare a sit-at-home on that date.

“Members of the general public are advised to go about their normal business activities on this said date.”