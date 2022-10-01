LIVE: Top Analysts, Experts Speak At Channels TV Independence Day Special

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Conceptually, there is nothing wrong with subsidy. But the problem is when you subsidise consumption and not production. – Dr Biodun Adedipe, Economist#Channelsforum#NigeriaAt62 pic.twitter.com/N7Q24YTbkA — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 1, 2022

Many Nigerians have lost faith in the economy. If America says visa is free for five years, how many people will be left in Nigeria? – Paul Alaje, Economist#Channelsforum#NigeriaAt62 pic.twitter.com/9MqpT15kmz — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 1, 2022

Nigeria’s frontline presidential aspirants should work on a vision for the economy. The economic plan should be measurable so you can be held accountable. – Dr Biodun Adedipe, Economist#Channelsforum#NigeriaAt62 pic.twitter.com/4kvz6MBpA4 — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 1, 2022

Nigeria is 62 years old, but it is behaving like a toddler. – Economist Bismarck Rewane analyses Nigeria’s economy.#Channelsforum#NigeriaAt62 pic.twitter.com/wCIBMY10HG — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 1, 2022

The effectiveness of Nigerian security forces is hampered by the lack of adequate equipment. – Maj. Gen. Anthony Atolagbe, Former Commander of Operation Safe Haven#Channelsforum#NigeriaAt62 pic.twitter.com/C5fTYqJI3g — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 1, 2022

Sometimes intelligence is gathered and predictions are made, but action does not follow. – Dr Kabiru Adamu, security management and intelligence executive#Channelsforum#NigeriaAt62 pic.twitter.com/B3QCcx3I1i — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 1, 2022

To improve security, Nigeria needs to be more data driven and using intelligence to move forward. The incoming President must also work to unify the country. – Tanwa Ashiru, security risk consultant#Channelsforum#NigeriaAt62 pic.twitter.com/mpJ3nnHppC — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 1, 2022

Nigeria has done little to make security agencies accountable to citizens. But it’s a work in progress. – Dr Kabiru Adamu, security management and intelligence executive#Channelsforum#NigeriaAt62 pic.twitter.com/UBhMFOfjH3 — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 1, 2022

Nigeria’s security strategy needs to change a little bit. It needs to be tackled locally. – Tanwa Ashiru, security risk consultant#Channelsforum#NigeriaAt62 pic.twitter.com/yIjoOtQcsh — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 1, 2022

At least 80,000 Boko Haram fighters and their families have surrendered to the Nigerian military and are in custody. – Maj. Gen. Chris Musa, Theatre Commander, Hadin Kai#Channelsforum#NigeriaAt62 pic.twitter.com/X0ddAM1VNt — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 1, 2022