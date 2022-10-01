US Hails Nigeria On 62nd Independence Anniversary, Pledges Support Against Terrorism

The United States of America pledged to support Nigeria in the fight against terrorism, insecurity, and as well as free and fair elections.

US Secretary, Antony Blinken, made the pledge in a statement on Saturday where he joined Nigerians to celebrate the country’s 62nd Independence Day.

According to him, the partnership between both countries was built on shared values of democracy, diversity, and a spirit of entrepreneurship.

“On behalf of the USA, I extend best wishes to the people of Nigeria on the 62nd anniversary of their independence,” the statement read.

“The partnership between our two countries is strong and is built on our shared values of democracy, diversity, and a spirit of entrepreneurship.

“The US is committed to supporting Nigerian efforts to counter terrorism and insecurity, improve health systems, strengthen democratic institutions, promote respect for human rights, and bolster economic growth including through bilateral trade and investment between the US and Nigeria.

“We stand with Nigeria as a democratic partner in supporting free and fair elections and value Nigeria’s leadership on global and regional issues including the fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We look forward to expanding our relationship over the coming year and advancing our mutual interests. The US joins in your celebration and extends our sincerest congratulations.”