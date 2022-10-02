Decomposed Bodies Of Two Ladies Recovered In Kwara CMD’s Office

Two decomposed bodies have been recovered in the office of the chief medical director of a government hospital in Kwara State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Kwara State Command, Okasanmi Ajayi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

He said one of the decomposed female bodies was found buried underground inside his office while the other was in a trash bin.

The spokesman identified the suspect as the Chief Medical Director of Kiama General Hospital, Kiama, in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, Dr Adio Adeyemi Adebowale.

“The CP immediately ordered the setting up of a high-powered investigation team led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in the State CID to unravel the mystery surrounding the kidnap case and other unresolved cases before his assumption of office,” the statement read.

“Based on the CP’s order, an investigation into the cases began yesterday 30/9/2022.”

It was gathered that Adebowale, who is also a homicide suspect in Edo State was invited to the state police command and is now facing prosecution in Kwara State.

Upon interrogation, the suspect said he killed the victim – Ifeoluwa – identified as his girlfriend and dumped her in a bush in Alapa in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State before it was later traced to his office.

The police spokesman stated that a series of investigations led operatives to the suspect’s office in Kaima General Hospital.

On getting there, police personnel found the office tiles to be freshly done and suspected foul play, a situation that led to the removal of the tiles.

The police investigation team and members of the community present were shocked to find the decomposed body of the CMD’s former girlfriend, Ifeoluwa, buried underground after the tiles were removed.

Items recovered from the doctor’s office include two handsets found in the handbag of one of the ladies – all found in the drawer.

Also discovered in the office were two female handbags, a female wig, a veil, and female pants.

Channels Television gathered that Ifeoluwa was declared missing by her relatives in the Tanke area of Ilorin, Kwara State since November last year before he was discovered buried inside the former CMD’s office.

The second victim, Nofisat Halidu – found inside the trash bin – was also declared missing by her husband, Mr Halidu, in Kaima since November 22, 2021.