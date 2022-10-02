Wolves Sack Manager Bruno Lage

Wolves manager Bruno Lage was sacked on Sunday after his club plunged into the Premier League relegation zone 24 hours earlier.

Wolves have won only once in eight Premier League games this season and Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham left them third-bottom of the table.

READ ALSO: Haaland Hails ‘Amazing’ City After United Rout

Wolves have parted company with head coach Bruno Lage. We would like to thank Bruno and his coaching team for their efforts during their time at the club and wish them the very best for the future. — Wolves (@Wolves) October 2, 2022

“Bruno is an excellent coach, a hardworking and dedicated manager, and a warm, wise and honest man,” Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said.

“He and his staff have been a pleasure to work with throughout their time at Wolves, so it is with much sadness that we have had to make what has been a difficult decision.”

AFP