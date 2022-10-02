Advertisement

Wolves Sack Manager Bruno Lage

Channels Television  
Updated October 2, 2022
Wolves manager Bruno Lage was sacked on Sunday after his club plunged into the Premier League relegation zone 24 hours earlier.

Wolves have won only once in eight Premier League games this season and Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham left them third-bottom of the table.

“Bruno is an excellent coach, a hardworking and dedicated manager, and a warm, wise and honest man,” Wolves chairman Jeff Shi said.

“He and his staff have been a pleasure to work with throughout their time at Wolves, so it is with much sadness that we have had to make what has been a difficult decision.”

AFP



