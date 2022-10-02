Phyna Wins 2022 BBNaija, Pockets N100m Grand Prize

Phyna on Sunday emerged the winner of the 2022 Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) reality TV show.

She defeated other housemates to clinch the N100 million prize at stake during the final/last eviction show.

Sunday’s victory makes her the second female to clinch the BBNaija top prize, three years after Mercy Eke won it.

In the latest edition of the reality show, Bryann emerged as the runner-up.

Who deeeeey!!! Congratulations @unusualphyna. Normally, na you Level Up pass 👁 pic.twitter.com/Iiy2PTaU8C — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@Ebuka) October 2, 2022

The 2022 edition’s grand prize is the highest since the BBNaija started in 2006. Earlier, the organiser had said the grand prize comprised of N50m cash and N50m as an estimation of prizes from the show’s sponsors.

Before the winner of the 2022 BBNaija was announced, Daniella, Chichi, Adekunle, and Bella were evicted from the show.

Twenty-eight housemates participated in the 2022 ‘Level Up’ edition which started with a double premiere on July 23 and 24.

The show ran for 72 days and had several intrigues, confrontations, and surprises.

Last year, the show winner, White Money, pocketed a N90m grand prize while Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe clinched the BBNaija in 2020.