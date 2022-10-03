Tinubu Is In The UK To Rest – APC Campaign Council Member

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu is in the United Kingdom to rest ahead of the campaign season.

This was the comment of a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council Ayo Oyalowo during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

“The man, like I said, needed a few days off because the pressure on him is a bit too much and he needed to rest because the campaign is pretty long – we have about four, five months to campaign before the general election,” the APC chieftain said on Monday.

“So, he needs to ensure that he is not worn out by the show of love, and camaraderie – too many people coming to see him. So, yes, he needed to take that breather.”

‘The Main Factor’

His comment followed reactions that have greeted Tinubu’s absence in the country. The APC candidate was absent when presidential flagbearers signed a peace accord ahead of next year’s election, a development that raised concerns about the former Lagos State governor’s whereabouts and fitness.

Tinubu in the wake of the questions about his health status released a seven-second workout video, maintaining that he is fit and ready to serve Nigeria. The video further triggered a stream of criticisms.

But the APC chieftain said the buzz shows Tinubu is the “main factor” ahead of the 2023 elections.

“Two people dropped videos yesterday. Another person dropped a dancing video but nobody is talking about it because he is not a factor. Asiwaju is a factor,” he said about reactions generated by the video where Tinubu was seen on a treadmill.

“He will always be spoken about because he matters. He is the main factor in this election.”