Houses Submerged As Flood Ravages Anambra Communities

When the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) warned earlier in the year of massive flooding along the coastal states, little did residents of Anambra State imagine the extent of flooding that has now hit some local government areas of the state.

Most affected was Anambra West Local Government Area where houses were submerged as flood took over farmlands in the area. Also, schools in the area have gone on emergency vacation as a result of the flooding even as residents relocate to safer areas.

The water level has risen following recent downpour and the opening of the Lagdo Dam in Cameroon.

Taking off from the Onitsha Marine axis of the River Niger to Anambra West, the joint assessment team of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) noted that the extent of flooding and devastation along the Omambala Riverbank.

At least 16 communities along the Omambala River were toured by the assessment team.

While the Transition Committee Chairman of Anambra West Local Government Area, Felix Ikechi, explained that the challenge was a recurring problem experienced in 2012, 2019 and again this year, a NEMA official said measures have been put in place to help the affected people.