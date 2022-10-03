Advertisement

Trump Sues CNN For Defamation, Seeks $475m In Damages

Channels Television  
Updated October 3, 2022
In this file photo taken on December 7, 2020 -ex-US President Donald Trump looks on during a ceremony presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to wrestler Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC. AFP

 

Former US president Donald Trump sued CNN on Monday, accusing the cable television news network of defamation and seeking $475 million in punitive damages.

Trump, in the lawsuit filed in a US District Court in Florida, accused CNN of waging a campaign of “libel and slander” against him because it “fears” he will run for president again in 2024.

READ ALSO: Brazil Heads For Runoff Vote With Bolsonaro Buoyant

“CNN has sought to use its massive influence — purportedly as a ‘trusted’ news source — to defame the plaintiff in the minds of its viewers and readers for the purpose of defeating him politically,” Trump’s lawyers said in the 29-page complaint.

“As a part of its concerted effort to tilt the political balance to the Left, CNN has tried to taint the plaintiff with a series of ever-more scandalous, false, and defamatory labels of ‘racist,’ ‘Russian lackey,’ ‘insurrectionist,’ and ultimately ‘Hitler,'” the complaint said.

Trump, who requested a jury trial, had a caustic relationship with CNN and other major news outlets like The New York Times during his presidency, branding them “fake news” and repeatedly raging against them on social media.

AFP



More on World News

Charles III To Host South African President In First State Visit Of Reign

Brazil Heads For Runoff Vote With Bolsonaro Buoyant

Drunk Driver Kills Five Students In Slovakia

32 Children Died In Indonesia Stadium Disaster, Officials Reveal

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV