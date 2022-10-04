Commendation From Nigerians Will Boost Morale Of Security Operatives – DIG Senchi

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations), Bala Senchi, on Tuesday, called on Nigerians to commend security operatives for when they do good, saying such will boost their morale.

Senchi, who spoke in Abuja during a citizens’ election dialogue on the theme, “What makes a good election in Nigeria,” said improvements have been made in tackling the nation’s security challenges.

“I implore Nigerians to always acknowledge, instead of condemnation all the time of what the security agencies are doing,” the police boss said.

“When you acknowledge what we are doing, you are putting more impetus for us to work harder, but when you condemn where we work and we are achieving.”

READ ALSO: 12 Killed As Bandits Attack Taraba Community

Senchi also spoke about the security situation along the Abuja-Kaduna Road, saying the route has been relatively peaceful with travellers moving without fear of being kidnapped.

This, he attributed to measures put in place to stem the tide of banditry along the road for a while.

He added, “Yes, we have some security challenges here and there but you will also agree with me that today, there is a tremendous improvement in the security situation in this country.

“We are all witnesses; we have seen how many Boko Haram/ISWAP followers have been surrendering to the military.

“We also know that many of these bandits have been eliminated. That is why we are able to move about today. For long, we have not heard of any security issues along Kaduna-Abuja Road. It has been peaceful and is because of the measures we have always put in place.

He also spoke on the readiness of the Police Force with respect to the 2023 general elections, vowing neutrality for security operatives.

According to him, the Force would do everything possible to ensure that the polls are free, fair, and credible.