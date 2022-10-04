LIVE: Citizens Elections Dialogue With Key Stakeholders

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Yiaga Africa, and Channels Television have launched a televised programme series designed to provide a public platform for citizens to conduct political debates and focused dialogues to promote electoral awareness of the upcoming 2023 General Elections.

The television series will comprise citizen dialogues with youth, election experts, development experts, and other influential voices. These series are aimed at increasing electoral awareness and kindling engagement on social, economic, and development-related topics for Nigeria to consider in the 2023 General Elections and beyond.