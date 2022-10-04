New NFF President Gusau Sets Agenda

The newly elected president of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has said his administration will do everything possible to unite football stakeholders in the country and record success, as this is what Nigerians want.

He stated this while addressing journalists in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital after his emergence as the President of the Nigerian Football Federation on 30th September.

Gusau was received by supporters and lovers of sport in his hometown Gusau on Monday, saying he is happy being home after a victorious outing in Benin City, Edo state where he was elected the NFF President.

He called on football stakeholders in the country to join hands with him to move the game of football forward

“My administration will try as much as possible to unite our people to ensure that we get success because that is what Nigerians want and we have no options but to do what we need to do in other to deliver,” the NFF said.

“My message to them (football stakeholders) is to join hands and let us move the game of football forward.”

The NFF President also visited the State Deputy Governor, Hassan Nasiha and the Emir of Gusau HRH Ibrahim Bello to pay homage and seek their blessings.