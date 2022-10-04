Tobi Amusan Becomes Ogun Ambassador, Gets N5m And House

World champion, Tobi Amusan, has become a Youth Ambassador in Ogun State to serve as a role model to other young Nigerians.

The Ogun State Government also gave her a house and N5 million a few weeks after breaking the world record.

Amusan received the award at the Ogun State Government House, Abeokuta on Tuesday where she and her management team met with Governor Dapo Abiodun.

While receiving Amusan, Abiodun commended her doggedness, resilience, and determination to excel, urging other youths to emulate her and develop their natural talents.

“We are going to be presenting you with one of those homes in Ijebu-Ode. We are rest assured that you will come back home and live in Ijebu Ode,” the governor said.

“We will be giving you a small token. Now you are a big girl, we are only a state government. No matter who you are, you can’t be bigger than your state. It’s not the quantum of what we are giving you but the thoughts that come with it. We are donating to you the sum of N5 million today.”

He reiterated his administration’s resolve to invest in sports facilities to breed more champions that will make the state proud.

The Ogun governor equally took a swipe at his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, saying he did not make sports development a priority while in office.

Abiodun blamed neglect as the major factor cause of the dilapidated structure of the state-owned stadium in Ijebu-Ode.

In her remarks, the world champion called for more investments at all levels towards the discovery of more talents in the country.

She equally pleaded with the governor to revamp the stadium in the Ijebu-Ode area of Ogun State.

On why she made the request, Amusan explained that owing to the poor nature of the state-owned facility, she is forced to train in Lagos State.