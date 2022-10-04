Why Youths Have Heightened Interest In 2023 Elections – Nnenna Ukeje

Nigerian youths see next year’s election as an opportunity to make a difference from all the challenges they see and that is why their interest in the exercise has heightened.

This was the remark of the former lawmaker representing Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State Nnenna Ukeje on Tuesday. She spoke in Abuja during a citizens’ election dialogue on the theme, “What makes a good election in Nigeria”.

“For the very first time, with everything that is going on in Nigeria, you have seen an upsurge of people show a keen interest in the electoral process of this country,” the PDP stalwart said.

“We have seen over 10.3 million people come out to register and the people are between the ages of 18-35 – 70 per cent of those people. Their hope is on the line. And the reason they are coming out is because they are hoping that this is their one chance to make a difference from all the challenges that they see.”

READ ALSO: Nigeria Has Moved Beyond ‘Do Or Die’ Politics, Says Oshiomhole

Fulfilling a Promise

The PDP chieftain called on the electoral body and the Federal Government to conduct a free exercise in 2023, warning that if the process is not transparent, the consequences may be devastating.

“Now, if anything goes awry, the effect of the disenchantment of these people, who have put their hopes in the future of this country through the ballot, is going to be difficult to contain,” she added.

“So, when we start to speak about the integrity of the people who want to be the umpires of this election and we start to see that there is less than transparent engagement with the National Assembly and the Nigerian people, then it means that the outcome of the elections is going to leave a lot to be desired.

“So, I think it is of the utmost importance that the APC government realises that the onus is on them to come out there and give us the elections that they promised us.”