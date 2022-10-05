10 Kaduna Teachers Killed, Several Others Kidnapped In 2022 – Union

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools (ASUSS) says no fewer than 10 of its members have been killed by bandits in different parts of Kaduna State since the beginning of 2022.

The union also said several of its members are still in the custody of bandits in Birnin-Gwari, Chikun, Kaura and Sanga local government areas of Kaduna during the period under review.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, the state Kaduna State Chairman of the union, Ishaya Dauda, said the constant attacks against his members by bandits posed a major concern to the union, as his member can no longer discharge their duties freely due to fear of being kidnapped or killed.

He however, commended the Kaduna State Government for the deployment of vigilante groups to secondary schools in vulnerable areas, which he noted is yielding positive results.