Buhari Presides Over FEC Meeting Ahead Of 2023 Budget Presentation
Ahead of his presentation of the N19.76 trillion 2023 Budget to the National Assembly on Friday, President Muhammadu Buhari is presiding over a virtual meeting of the Federal Executive Council at the State House in Abuja.
Physically in attendance are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari; and Head of the Service of the Federation, Folasade Yemi-Esan.
Also in attendance are Ministers of Justice, Abubakar Malami; Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami; Finance Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed; Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello and that of Education, Adamu Adamu.
Others are the Ministers of Health, Osagie Ehanire; Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq; Ministers of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Shehuri; Budget and National Planning, Clement Agba; and Environment, Udi Odum.
Other cabinet members are participating virtually from their respective offices in Abuja.