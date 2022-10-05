Court To Rule On Nnamdi Kanu’s Case October 27

The Federal High Court, Umuahia will on October 27 hear the case involving the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The IPOB leader had through his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, presented an 8-point application over the alleged Federal Government’s attack on his country home and an extraordinary rendition from Kenya.

According to Ejimakor, the case seeks to redress the infamous unlawful expulsion or extraordinary rendition of Nnamdi Kanu, which is said to be a violation of his fundamental rights under Article 12(4) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights, as well as Chapter IV of the Nigerian Constitution.

He asked the court to redress the myriad violations that came with the rendition, such as the torture, the unlawful detention and the denial of the right to a fair hearing which is required by law before anybody can be expelled from one country to the other.

Justice Evelyn Anyadike, who presided over the court on Tuesday, adjourned the matter of fundamental human rights to two weeks.

The judge announced the new date for the ruling owing to the submission of counter-affidavits brought before her by the counsels.

Kanu was re-arrested on June 25, 2021, re-arrested and brought back to Nigeria from Kenya to face his trial. Kanu and his co-defendant are facing treasonable felony charges at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He has been in the custody of the Department of State Services for 15 months.

Kanu’s extraordinary rendition suit was filed before the court in March this year.