Gov. Abiodun Rewards Teachers With Houses, Cash 

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State in the spirit of World Teachers’ Day rewarded outstanding tutors with a two-bedroom bungalow and cash.

The governor disclosed this on Wednesday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, saying the move is to encourage hard work. He also expressed the desire to raise the standard of education through massive investment in critical infrastructure and the welfare of the workforce.

Acknowledging today the contributions of a key part of the Ogun State workforce – teachers, we marked the World Teachers Day by rewarding excellence in teachers. pic.twitter.com/5y7ZLRYuI2 — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) October 5, 2022

While seeking more support and understanding, he also offered employment to a widow of a school teacher who lost his life during the struggle for a better welfare package by the state chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Having presented a brand new bus to the Association of Primary School Head Teachers of Nigeria, Ogun State Chapter, we also gave automatic employment to the wife of Sunday Ogunjimi, Odeda LGA teacher who slumped & passed away in July, while we rewarded schools & their managements pic.twitter.com/K5sQzmvRkP — Prince Dr. Dapo Abiodun – MFR (@dabiodunMFR) October 5, 2022



The event also witnessed the presentation of a brand new bus to the union of teachers in the state.