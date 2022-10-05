Insecurity: Osinbajo Tasks Military On Technology-Driven Solutions 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has admonished the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to come up with technology-driven solutions to address contemporary and emerging security challenges such as cybercrime, cross-border crimes and other forms of asymmetric warfare.

He gave the charge at the combined convocation ceremony of cadets of Regular Course 69 and postgraduate students of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna State.

Addressing the graduating cadets, Osinbajo, who expressed concerns on the increasing rate of asymmetric conflicts, hybrid warfare, insurgency and armed criminal activities perpetrated by criminal non-state actors, tasked the officers and men of the nation’s Armed Forces to confront the enemies with unconventional skills that will advance development on both on and off the battlefield.

The Vice President accompanied by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State and top military officers join in the procession of the 32nd combined convocation ceremony of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

READ ALSO: Reach Amicable Agreement, CONUA Appeals To FG, ASUU

Among the graduands are 239 cadets of the 69 regular course and 1,656 students of post graduate school.

The Minister of Defence who is also he chairman of governing Council of the NDA, Major General Bashir Magashi (retd.) declared the convocation open.

Addressing the cadets, Osinbajo reminded them to be prepared to face the complicated security environment as they join their counterparts in the field.

The event witnessed the award of certificates to the cadets and conferment of Honorary Doctorate Degrees to four Nigerians in recognition of their contribution to national security and development.