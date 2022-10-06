Buhari Meets Kaduna Train Passengers Freed After Six Months In Captivity

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday met with the 23 released victims of the March 28, 2022 Abuja-Kaduna train attack.

Buhari met the victims at the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) hospital in Kaduna about 24 hours after their release on Wednesday.

Earlier, the President was in Afaka, Kaduna State at the passing-out parade and commissioning ceremony of cadets of Regular Course 69 of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

After the event, the President visited the train victims at the unnamed hospital.

READ ALSO: Terrorists Release 23 Remaining Kaduna Train Attack Victims

The Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said Buhari thanked the Nigerian military for their brave services in securing the release of the hostages from Boko Haram terrorists.

According to him, Buhari detoured to the hospital before boarding NAF 001 back to Abuja from the Kaduna International Airport.

Members of the Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee led by Major General Usman Abdulkadir (rtd), who facilitated the release of the train victims, were present at the hospital.

Others are Major General Adamu Jalingo (rtd), Brig.-Gen. Abubakar Saad (rtd), Dr. Murtala Ahmed Rufai, Ibrahim Abdulllahi, Ambassador Ahmed Magaji and Prof Yusuf Usman, Secretary.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Leo Irabor, had earlier introduced the Committee members and briefed the President.

See more photos below: