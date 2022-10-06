Central Banks Must ‘Stay The Course’ On Inflation Fight – IMF

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday that central banks must “stay the course” in their battle against rising inflation, even amid the growing risks of recession worldwide.

Inflation remains “still stubborn, still persistent,” Georgieva told AFP in an interview.

“The risk of doing not enough is bigger than the risk of doing too much,” she said.

AFP

