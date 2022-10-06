Advertisement

Central Banks Must ‘Stay The Course’ On Inflation Fight – IMF

Updated October 6, 2022
In this file photo an exterior view of the building of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), with the IMG logo, is seen on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Olivier DOULIERY / AFP

 

International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva said Thursday that central banks must “stay the course” in their battle against rising inflation, even amid the growing risks of recession worldwide.

Inflation remains “still stubborn, still persistent,” Georgieva told AFP in an interview.

“The risk of doing not enough is bigger than the risk of doing too much,” she said.

