Flooding: FRSC Diverts Travellers From Lokoja-Abuja Expressway

Channels Television  
Updated October 6, 2022
A map of Kogi State in Nigeria’s north-central.

 

The Federal Road Safety Corps on Thursday urged travellers to avoid the Lokoja-Abuja expressway due to flooding around Kortonkarfi in Lokoja.

According to the agency, the flooding has “impeded the free flow of traffic” on the expressway.

It advised travellers to instead “take the Suleja-Bida-Mokwa road, while those travelling to the South-South/South-East regions are also advised to go through Nasarawa-Oweto Bridge-Adoka-Otupka axis.”

The FRSC noted that the diversion was necessary “due to the fact that the water level may take another two or more days to subside.”



