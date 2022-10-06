Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After 12 Days In UK

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu returned to the country Thursday from the United Kingdom.

The APC flagbearer landed in Abuja to the warm embrace of party chieftains and supporters after 12 days away.

Some of those at the airport to receive him were his running mate, Kashim Shettima, the Director-General of the party’s presidential campaign, Governor Simon Lalong and former APC Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

“After days of intensive political consultations and meetings in London, our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is expected back in Abuja, later today,” presidential spokesperson, Bashir Ahmad, had earlier said in a tweet, forecasting his return.

The spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, had on Wednesday also said Tinubu will soon be back in the country.

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu has returned to the country from the United Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/amKzE3Jx6k — Channels Television (@channelstv) October 6, 2022

“I know he would be back in a couple of days. I have that information. I don’t know the particular day,” Keyamo said on Channels Television’s Politics Today. “I can’t say Friday or Saturday but I know he would be back in a couple of days.”

Tinubu’s visit to the United Kingdom has made headlines in recent times.

Critics claim his absence when political campaigns have kickstarted suggests there might be issues. Others claim the former Lagos State governor is on a medical visit to the UK.

Concerns over his whereabouts intensified after he missed the signing of the peace accord for the 2023 elections, although he was represented at that event by Mr Shettima.

Pictures later surfaced on social media showing Mr Tinubu holding a meeting in the UK and another one showing him on an exercise bike.

The APC has not been able to inaugurate its presidential campaign council, which is believed to have been delayed pending the arrival of Mr Tinubu.

‘Very good’

Speaking after his arrival, Mr Tinubu said he was prepared to get to work.

“The trip was very good,” he said. “I enjoyed my break. And I’m happy to be back to my fatherland.

“And Nigerians should expect a very intelligent ability to think and perform. Nigerians should expect that the help they needed is here, the hope that is almost jittering is back and back actively.

“And we hold every effort to the country of patriotism, dedication, capacity and ability to do the job. Not negative thinking, not the fact that Nigeria has failed; this country is the greatest.

“If it is to rebuild, we are builders; if it is construction, we are constructors. If it is assurance, we give Nigerians the assurance that we definitely make a better country out of it all.”