Oil Theft: NIMASA Set To Deploy Surveillance Aircraft For Special Mission

The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), says it will soon deploy Special mission 24/7 surveillance aircraft to tackle menace of pipeline oil theft.

Director General and Chief Executive Officer of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh disclosed this today when he graced the 53rd Session of the ministerial weekly briefing.

Mr Jamoh noted that after talks with the NNPC, a group of persons from the agency are currently on training in Italy for about three weeks to operate the special aircraft, after which surveillance of the pipelines will commence as a matter of priority.

He also revealed that 2,041 cadets have graduated from the National Seafarers Development Programme with 800 of the graduating cadets securing placements in maritime establishments abroad.

The NIMASA Director explained that the successful graduates cannot be employed in the country, (a situation that leads to brain drain) because there are no local fleets available to absorb them.