Peter Obi Not Subject Of Soludo’s Meeting With APGA – Aide

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has debunked reports suggesting that he ordered members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to work against the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi in the 2023 general elections.

In a statement, the Press Secretary to the Governor, Christian Aburime, denied the allegation, describing it as the handwork of faceless individuals. He said the immediate past governor of Anambra State was not a subject of the meeting with APGA members.

“The following should, however, be noted: Governor Chukwuma Soludo, CFR, only held a private meeting with his party members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). This meeting is a routine gathering where issues concerning APGA are discussed,” the statement read.

“At no time during the meeting was Mr Peter Obi, a point of discourse. It is pertinent to note that issues discussed at the meeting were purely issues relating to APGA affairs.”

The governor also asked Anambra residents and the general public to completely ignore and disregard the publication in all its entirety.

See the full statement issued below: