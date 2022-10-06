Police Raid Criminal’s Hideout In Katsina, Rescue 9 Human Trafficking Victims

At least nine (9) victims of human trafficking have been rescued by the Police in Katsina State.

The victims all females, were rescued on September 29, 2022 based on credible intelligence received by the State Police Command.

In a statement signed by the Police Spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, the command noted that in response to the tip, operatives raided a criminal hideout in Daura Local Government Area of the State, where the victims were held.

READ ALSO: I Inherited A Country At Crossroads With Bombs Going Off In Cities – Buhari

He added that, in the course of investigation, the victims stated that they were conveyed from Kano state to Daura by a driver, who on sighting the police team, abandoned them and ran away.

The victims further stated that, they were on transit to Libya through the Niger Republic border before the security operatives intercepted them.

Those rescued include: Timilaye Ojo aged 26 years (Lagos State), Blessing Joseph aged 19 years (Edo State), Khadija Abdullahi aged 29 years (Ondo State), Safiyyat Ahmed aged 21 years (Lagos State) and Precious Nuhu aged 22 years (Kaduna State).

Others are: Bolanle Adewusi aged 32 years (Ogun State), Okpoekwu Eunice aged 28 years (Enugu State), Kabirat Azeez aged 19 years (Ondo State) and Taiwo Adeolo aged 27 years (Ondo State), respectively.

Police say investigations are still ongoing with a view to arresting the fleeing suspect.