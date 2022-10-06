Super Falcons Suffer Fifth Straight Defeat After Loss To Japan

The Super Falcons fell to their Japanese counterparts at the Noevir Stadium courtesy of two second-half goals from Mina Tanaka.

This will be a fifth straight defeat for Randy Waldrum’s side.

The friendly match was part of Nigeria’s preparations for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup taking place in Australia and New Zealand

Asides from a fourth-place finish at the African women’s tourney, the super falcons Tstumbled to a 2-1 defeat against the United States of America in September.

The match against the former world champions saw Nigeria being out-possessed and dwarfed in shots on target barely registering a single shot on goal.

A notable absentee from the falcons’ line-up was the reigning African Women Player of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, who did not join the squad headed for Kobe

No reason was given for her no-show, however, she was spotted training with the Blaugrana on Wednesday.