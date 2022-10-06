Tinubu ‘Expected Back In Abuja’ Today – Bashir Ahmad

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu is expected back in the country on Thursday from the United Kingdom.

This is according to presidential spokesperson, Bashir Ahmad.

“After days of intensive political consultations and meetings in London, our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is expected back in Abuja, later today,” Ahmad said in a tweet.

The spokesman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, had on Wednesday said Tinubu will soon be back in the country.

However, he did not provide a specific date.

“I know he would be back in a couple of days. I have that information. I don’t know the particular day,” the minister of state for Labour and Employment said on Channels Television’s Politics Today. “I can’t say Friday or Saturday but I know he would be back in a couple of days.”

Tinubu’s visit to the United Kingdom has made headlines in recent times.

Critics claim his absence when political campaigns have kickstarted suggests there might be issues. Others claim the former Lagos State governor is on a medical visit to the UK.