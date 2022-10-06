Unprecedented Flooding In Kogi Causing Fuel Queues In Abuja – NMDPRA

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has provided an advisory on the current queues at fuel stations in Abuja.

According to NMDPRA, the fuel queues are caused by unprecedented flooding in Lokoja, Kogi State, which has submerged a greater part of the city and grounded all vehicular movements.

This unfortunately has affected the distribution of petroleum products to the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja and environs.

NMDPRA in its statement on Thursday noted that as part of measures to mitigate the situation, trucking via alternative routes is currently ongoing.

The authority assured the public that there are sufficient petroleum products inland. Consequently, the general public was advised to avoid panic buying at fuel stations, even as the NMDPRA said it is working assiduously with relevant stakeholders and government agencies to ensure product availability across the country.

In the same context, marketers were advised to desist from hoarding the product so as not to inflict hardship on Nigerians.

The NMDPRA reiterated that the authority is commitment to Nigerians to ensure seamless supply and distribution of petroleum products nationwide.