Wike To Endorse Rivers Assembly’s Decision Regarding Derecognising Omehia As Former Governor

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike will tomorrow sign into effect, the motion passed by the Rivers State House of Assembly to cancellation the state government’s recognition of Celestine Omehia as a former Governor of Rivers State.

A statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri said the ceremony will hold at the Government House in Port Harcourt by 22 noon.

The Rivers State House of Assembly earlier today passed a motion to derecognise Celestine Omehia, as a former Governor of Rivers State.

The motion was moved by the Leader of the House, Martin Amaewmule, to reverse an earlier resolution of the 8th Assembly on June 30, 2015 which compelled the Executive Arm, headed by Governor Nyesom Wike to recognised Omehia as a former Governor and be accorded all entitlements, privileges and benefits.

He argued that the continued recognition of Omehia in that capacity will be a bridge of the Supreme Court judgement which in 2007 removed Celestine Omehia as a Governor for not being the duly elected candidate in that year’s election.

The lawmaker also submitted a copy of the Nigerian Weekly Law Report that countians the landmark judgement which removed Omehia from office and declared Rotimi Amaechi as the duly elected candidate of the PDP at the time and the right person to occupy the office of the Governor.

He said the motion is being moved now to reverse the earlier resolution because the 9th Assembly has a better knowledge and particulars on the said Supreme Court Judgement.

Amaewmule who represents Obio/Akpor Constituency one, submitted four prayers to the house for endorsement.

The prayers are that;

1. The House rescind its earlier resolution that Omehia be recognised. 2. Omehia ceases to use the title “HIS EXCELLENCY” 3. Omehia stops using the acronym “GSSRS”, meaning, Grand Service Star of Rivers State, which is a state honour meant for an incumbent and former Governors alone. 3. Omehia refunds all monitory entitlements received from the Rivers State Government, especially the sum of 600 million naira in benefits and 96.5 million naira in pension he has so far received as at September 2022 from the Rivers State Government within seven days. 4. Any other decisions that the house deemed necessary.

The motion was seconded by the Whip of the House, Evans Bipi.

In a debate, all the lawmakers who made contributions, including the representative of Celestine Omehia’s constituency in Ikwerre Local Government Area, Anselm Oguguo agreed to the prayers.