Immigration Receives 11 Nigerian Stowaways Rescued On Liberian Waters

The Nigerian Immigration Service at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport has received 11 Nigerians returned by the Liberian Immigration Service (LIS).

The 11 young men were rescued by the LIS on September 11 on that country’s high sea after stowing away on a sea vessel from the Apapa Port in Lagos four days earlier

The LIS said 14 men comprising 13 Nigerians and a Cameroonian initially stowed away but two Nigerians lost their lives after the crew of the ship tortured them when they emerged to beg for food.

The crew of the vessel reportedly threw them aboard to die.

The Comptroller in Charge at The MMIA Immigration Command Adeola Adesokan praised the efforts of their counterparts from Liberia for rescuing and feeding the men in the spirit of the ECOWAS protocol.

She also advised youths who want to leave the country to emigrate properly and not take illegal means that puts their lives at risk.