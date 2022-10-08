24 Killed, Over 16,000 Houses Destroyed In Katsina Flood

No fewer than 24 persons have been killed and 16,625 houses destroyed in Katsina State as a result of flood and windstorm.

The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in a statement signed on Friday and issued by its Public Relations Officer, Umar Muhammad said a total of 1,620 farmlands were submerged in Danja, Ingawa and Kafur local government areas of the state.

He said farm produce estimated to cost millions of naira were destroyed as a result of the disaster.

Muhammad noted that the agency had assessed the affected houses and farmlands in order to assist the victims.

He added that the state government would soon start distribution of relief materials to the victims.

[READ ALSO] Flooding: FG Blames State Govts For Disregarding Early Warnings

Channels Television reported on September 5, 2022 that, a total of 3,813 houses were said to have been destroyed and five persons dead as a result of the recent rainfall in several communities in Katsina.