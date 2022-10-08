Advertisement

Burkina Faso To Pick Transition President After Coup

Updated October 8, 2022
In this file video grab taken from a video broadcasted on October 2, 2022 by the national television of Burkina Faso shows Captain Kiswendsida Farouk Azaria Sorgho (C), member of the junta reading a statement next to Coup leader Ibrahim Traoré (L) and surrounded by members of the military who are claiming to take power on September 30, 2022 in Ouagadougou.

 

Burkina Faso said on Saturday that a process to pick a transitional president to serve ahead of elections would be held next week following a coup by disaffected military officers against a ruling junta.

“In view of the adoption of the transition charter, a national meeting will be convened on October 14 and 15,” said the decree signed by Burkina Faso’s new strongman, Captain Ibrahim Traore, who took power a week ago and was named interim president.

