Burkina Faso To Pick Transition President After Coup

Burkina Faso said on Saturday that a process to pick a transitional president to serve ahead of elections would be held next week following a coup by disaffected military officers against a ruling junta.

“In view of the adoption of the transition charter, a national meeting will be convened on October 14 and 15,” said the decree signed by Burkina Faso’s new strongman, Captain Ibrahim Traore, who took power a week ago and was named interim president.

AFP