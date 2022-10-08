Chelsea Cruise To Maintain Revival Under Potter

Chelsea maintained their revival under Graham Potter as goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic inspired a 3-0 win against struggling Wolves on Saturday.

Havertz and Pulisic finished off assists from the impressive Mason Mount before Albania striker Armando Broja scored his first Chelsea goal in the closing moments at Stamford Bridge.

Potter has now won three of his four matches in all competitions since replacing the sacked Thomas Tuchel.

Having drawn with RB Salzburg in his first Chelsea match, Potter was overseen three successive victories against Crystal Palace, AC Milan and Wolves.

With Chelsea firmly back on track, former Brighton boss Potter is starting to get comfortable in the first high-pressure job of a career ascent that marked him out as one of England’s brightest young coaches.

Potter made seven changes from Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League mauling of Milan and Chelsea cruised to victory.

Third bottom Wolves suffered a third-successive loss, with interim coaches Steve Davis and James Collins unable to generate any momentum after Bruno Lage’s sacking.

The Blues’ quiet and methodical return to form mirrors the demeanour of their understated new boss.

New owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali would be forgiven for a growing sense of vindication over removing Tuchel, whose clashes with the Chelsea hierarchy over transfer policy hastened his demise.

Havertz broke the deadlock in first half stoppage-time when he rose at the far post to head home Mount’s pin-point cross.

The Blues struck again after 54 minutes when United States winger Pulisic traded passes with Mount, skipped into the area and fired past Wolves keeper Jose Sa.

Wolves striker Diego Costa claimed the biggest cheer of the day when he was substituted, with the former Blues title winner lavished with acclaim from the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Broja could be Chelsea’s next great striker and the youngest showed his potential with a fine 20-yard drive to seal the win in the 90th minute.