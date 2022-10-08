Major Rice Farm Hit By Flood In Nasarawa

The price of rice may increase during the approaching festive season after one of the nation’s largest rice farms operated by Olam Nigeria was affected by flooding in Nasarawa state.

In a chat with Channels Television, the farm’s Chief Agronomist, Dr Umar Ismaila, said more than 4,000 hectares of farmland has been submerged due to the floods.

Although the level of damage cannot yet be ascertained until the water recedes, Dr Umar said the incident will have an implication on Nigeria’s food security.

Many parts of the country have witnessed heavy flooding in recent weeks.

The Nigeria Hydrological Services (NIHSA) has blamed state and local governments for disregarding “adequate and timely warnings” and weather advisories issued by various Federal Government agencies.

“If our predictions were heeded by relevant sub-nationals, we will not have been where we are today but I am believing that following this year’s flood disaster across the land, the consciousness of relevant actors especially sub-nationals will be awakened to do the needful once they receive all these advisories,” NIHSA Director General, Clement Nze, said on Channels Television’s breakfast show, Sunrise, on Saturday.