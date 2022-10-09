Eight Dead In Plateau Auto Crash

Eight persons have died with two others injured in an auto crash in Plateau State.

Confirming the incident on Sunday, the State Public Enlightenment Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Peter Longsan, said the accident occurred along Jos-Lamingo road on Saturday.

“The crash involved two vehicles, a Toyota Hiace bus, and a Honda Pilot Jeep. The number of people involved was 10, all onboard, out of which eight died (three adult males, four adult females, and one child) while two others sustained injuries,” he added

“The two injured were taken to the Jos University Teaching Hospital by an FRSC Rescue Team for medical attention while the remains of the deceased were deposited at the old JUTH.

“The unfortunate incident happened as a result of excessive speed by one of the drivers, which led to the loss of control and resulted in a head-on collision of the two vehicles.”

Longsan advised motorists to maintain a safe speed, pointing out that excessive speed accounts for most deaths and serious injuries in road traffic crashes

“They are further advised to ensure the installation of speed limiting devices on their vehicles and ensure proper maintenance of their vehicles,” he added.