Rivers United, Plateau United, Kwara United Sparkle In Continental Games

Nigerian clubs had an impressive showing this weekend in continental outings with Rivers United leading the pack after they shocked Champions League holders Wydad Casablanca.

The Port Harcourt-based side were 2-1 winners over the defending champions on Sunday.

Buoyed by a $40,000-a-man promise if they reach the group stage of Africa’s premier club competition, the Nigerian champions came from behind to grab the win, putting them in good stead for the return leg in the North African nation.

Bouly Sambou struck in the 32nd minute to give Wydad the lead. But Rivers United levelled the score line, just two minutes later via a Malachi Ohawume goal. Eight minutes into the second half, Paul Acquah scored to send the home fans into a frenzy. The second leg of the encounter takes place on Friday, October 14th, 2022.

Plateau Stun Esperance

This is our lineup against @ESTuniscom

Mustapha Yuga is still leading the attack, supported by Mohammed Zulkifilu and Nenrot Silas. @DanielItodo19 will captain the side and Suraj Ayeleso is in goal. pic.twitter.com/UwGoghl6J4 — PlateauUnitedFC (@plateau_united) October 9, 2022

In Abuja, Plateau United defeated Esperance of Tunisia 2-1 in a CAF Confederations Cup outing on Sunday.

Like Rivers United, the Peace Boys conceded first when Anice Badri found the back of the net. The Nigeria Professional Premier League (NPFL) runners-up, however, drew level in the 35th minute, eight minutes after going behind.

Following Ifeanyi Emmanuel’s goal, Mustapha scored another goal in the first half of stoppage time with his side holding on till the end of the game. The reverse feature is billed for October 14th, 2022.

Kwara United Trounce Holders

Another Nigerian team, Kwara United, thrashed RS Berkane 3-1 in Africa’s second-tier club football competition at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos.

They went behind after eight minutes with international Djibril Ouattara giving the cup holders the advantage. While the match seemed to be heading in Berkane’s favour, three goals in the last twenty minutes earned Kwara United victory on Sunday.

Taefeek Ahmed brought his team to level terms in the 72nd minute before Wasiu Jimoh added another one seven minutes later.

With three minutes from time, Barnabas Daniel headed his side to a two goal cushion. Kwara United will now hope for a good outing when the second leg game takes place in Morocco (October 14th, 2022).