Don’t Conduct Osun Council Polls, PDP Warns Oyetola

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State on Monday reiterated its warning to the Governor Gboyega Oyetola-led government over the council elections slated for October 15.

The party asked the state government to drop the idea of going ahead with the scheduled council polls in the state, noting that illegally elected officials would not last beyond November 27 once Senator Ademola Adeleke takes over.

PDP, in a statement signed by its Chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, said the planned exercise by the All Progressives Congress was a waste of scarce resources and a continuation of the party’s ploy to throw the state into confusion.

While calling on Osun people to stay away from the polls he described as “sham that has no benefit for the state,” Adekunle said: “anyone who emerged from the illegal election will be dissolved after November 27. The reason for this is simply because our party will never condone any act of illegality, which is the clear reflection of the planned exercise.”

Meanwhile, APC has said it is going ahead with the polls, adding that campaigns would commence on Tuesday.

The party chairman, Prince Gboyega Famodun and its Secretary, Alao Kamoru, in a statement, said: “the inauguration of the flag-off of the campaign for the chairmanship, vice chairmanship and councillorship candidates of our party would hold on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the state party secretariat, Ogo-Oluwa, Osogbo.”