Katsina Lawmaker Ibrahim Kurami Dies Two Years After Being Elected

The member representing Bakori Local Government Area in Katsina State House of Assembly, Dr. Ibrahim Aminu Kurami, is dead.

According to a family source, Kurami died after a brief illness in Madinah, Saudi Arabia at around 2:00 am Nigerian time after he had gone to perform a lesser Hajj otherwise called Umrah.

The deceased left behind two wives, 11 children, and three grandchildren.

Kurami was elected into the Katsina State House of Assembly under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in a by-election conducted on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 following the death of his predecessor, Alhaji Abdurrazak Ismail Tsiga.

Channels Television recalled that Dr. Kurami emerged winner of the Bakori State Constituency By-election after he scored a total of 20,444 votes to defeat his closest opponent from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Aminu Magaji who polled 11,356 votes.

The returning officer, Professor A. D. Kankia, while declaring the APC candidate the winner of the election at the INEC collation centre in Bakori on Sunday, November 1st, 2020, announced that APC was leading with 9090 votes.

The by-election was contested by 13 political parties including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the APC, Accord Party, the Peoples Redemption Party, and (PRP) among others.