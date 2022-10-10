Leverage Web3 To Create Jobs For Youths, Osinbajo Tells ICT Stakeholders

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged industry stakeholders in the digital economic space to leverage the many advantages in the new Web3, like artificial intelligence, blockchain, and NFT to create jobs for the teeming youths in the country.

Speaking at the third edition of the Nigeria digital economy summit in Abuja on Monday, the Vice President implored critical stakeholders in the sector to create an ecosystem that will enable startups, thereby pulling Nigerians out of poverty.

He also insisted that government agencies can further digitize their servcies and make them more accessible to Nigerians.

See more photos from the event below: