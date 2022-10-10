Nigerians Will See More Things After Tinubu’s Cycling Video, Says APC Campaign Member

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A member of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Danladi Bako, says Nigerians will see “more things” after the cycling video of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

“I don’t know if you came across the cycling video from London? I don’t know what you’re seeing but I can assure you if he will energise them. If anything, among the candidates, Asiwaju (Tinubu) is the person that can connect with the youths,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Monday.

Bako, who described Tinubu as energetic and agile, said the former Lagos State Governor has what it takes to engage the youths.

Amid questions about his health status, Tinubu recently took to his verified social media handles and shared a short workout video of himself, saying he is healthy and ready to serve Nigerians.

Asked whether Tinubu could release a longer workout video of himself, Bako said, “You will see so many more things. We are about to hit the roads. We are putting on the engines, we are putting on everything, we are starting the turbo-charge engine.”

The APC chieftain said the APC will in the coming days commence its campaign in full force.

Tinubu is facing top contenders like Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party next February at the poll that has been described as a three-horse race.