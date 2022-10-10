PHOTOS: Buhari Attends Inauguration Of Chad’s Deby

President Muhammadu Buhari is in Chad for the inauguration of General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno as the President of the Chadian Transition Government and Head of State.

The event is taking place in N’djamena.

“President @MBuhari attends the inauguration of H.E. General Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno as the President of the Chadian Transition Government and Head of State today, in N’djamena, Chad,” presidential aide Bashir Ahmad, tweeted on Monday.

READ ALSO: Buhari Mourns Anambra Boat Mishap Victims, Orders Rescue Agencies To Site

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, confirmed that his principal will be attending the ceremony.

“President Muhammadu Buhari will on Monday, October 10, 2022, attend the investiture ceremony of Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno as President of the Transitional Team in the Republic of Chad for two years,” he said in a statement on Sunday.

“The ceremony, which will hold at the capital, N’Djamena, will further accentuate negotiations on a peaceful and harmonious return to the democratic process in the country, following the passing of the former President, Idriss Deby Itno in April 2021.

“President Buhari will return to Nigeria after the ceremony.”

See photos from the event below: